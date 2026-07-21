Lyubomir Kyuchukov: Bulgaria is not part of the war with this decision, but is a party to the conflict with the acceptance of American aircraft

Bulgaria must take into account its relations with the US. The big issue is that the EU has no position on the war in the Middle East and has left each of its member states to decide on its own relations with the US. Some categorically refused - Spain, others refused half-heartedly - Great Britain and Italy, and the rest agreed to accept American aircraft because they do not have the means to refuse the US.

This was stated on the show "Denyat na Live" on NOVA NEWS former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and diplomat Lyubomir Kyuchukov, who commented on the deployment of American tanker aircraft at the "Bezmer" airbase.

"These tanker aircraft logistically support the fighting in the Middle East. This is the reason why the National Assembly made the decision to accept them. Bulgaria is not part of the war with this decision, but it is a party to the conflict with the acceptance of American aircraft. This war has never really stopped. Currently, we see the pendulum swinging in one direction or the other. Obviously, the US is worried about a ground operation, but launching air strikes does not lead to victory for either side. For me, peace depends on Iran. It is paradoxical, but after the start of the war, Iran gained a huge strategic advantage that it did not have before, and this is the Strait of Hormuz. The Strait of Hormuz affects the entire world," he was categorical.

"Trump has announced 38 times that he is the winner of the war. He may announce the same for the 39th time. At the moment, the foreground is problems that arose from the war itself, such as the Strait of Hormuz and Lebanon. Iran's nuclear program, because of which this war began, has remained in the background," the diplomat added.

"Unfortunately, the war in Ukraine also continues. There we see a refusal to seek a peace agreement. This war is becoming total and to the complete destruction of the enemy without thinking about peace," concluded Lyubomir Kyuchukov.