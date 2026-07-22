President Iliana Yotova to immediately convene the National Assembly of the Republic of Bulgaria on the occasion of Iran's note. This was called for from the GERB-SDF parliamentary group room in parliament by Boyko Borisov, quoted by novini.bg

"We want to be informed, we were responsible - GERB was to blame for everything good and bad, they are lying that we are to blame. Let them be completely clear and bear full responsibility. The people gave them full responsibility", said Borisov.

We are watching and listening carefully, to see who is "tapping on the table" and saying "yes", added the GERB leader GERB.

"I remember when the government of Zhelyazkov with Defense Minister Zapryanov notified and made a decision, then the caretaker government of Gyurov, and then the regular government of Radev extended the period of stay of American transport planes. At that time, Mr. Rumen Radev said: "The strikes against Iran create real risks for the security of Bulgaria". He said that he would leave them until they became close to us. He said: "I expelled them because they threaten national security. I will expel the American planes."

"What did we hear a day or two ago? The majority in parliament should decide. However, the majority of 131 members of parliament can do everything themselves. And now Mr. Radev says that the parliament is as if it were some other institution. It is his institution. It is one-person", Borisov added.