They are sinking a former government ship to create the largest artificial reef in our country (PHOTOS)

The government ship from the socialist era “Atanas Dimitrov” will become an artificial reef. A group of Varna residents have taken on the task of sinking the vessel to transform it into an attraction for divers in the Black Sea, BGNES reported.

In order not to pollute the Black Sea, the ship is being thoroughly cleaned.

The initiative envisages the transformation of the vessel into the first of its kind in Bulgaria of this kind artificial reef, equipped with sensors for digital environmental monitoring in real time.

In this way, instead of being cut into scrap, the ship “Atanas Dimitrov” will get a new life underwater. Currently, an active search is underway for the most suitable sea area with the necessary depth that meets all environmental and navigational standards for the safe positioning of the ship and its transformation into the largest artificial reef built from a decommissioned vessel in Bulgaria, in a controlled sinking operation.

The vessel is expected to head to the seabed in 2027