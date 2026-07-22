Radev: It was clear to everyone from day one that the American planes were not here for training

Prime Minister Rumen Radev said from the rostrum of the National Assembly that Bulgarian citizens have stopped believing politicians because of "outrageous lies".

"Unfortunately, today we have once again listened to all sorts of lies. I have committed myself to the Bulgarian citizens to speak the truth and to make decisions that are in the national interest. The first big lie - the stay of American planes at the Sofia airport", said the Prime Minister.

"It was clear to everyone from day one that these planes were not here for training, if you want to continue saying thatthis is a lie, it was exposed by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who on May 14 thanked Bulgaria, said that you said "Yes" before they asked you - humiliating for Bulgaria", he said and recalled Rubio's words, who then said that Bulgaria had "helped" the operation in the Middle East. "I hope you won't accuse him of lying too", Radev added.

The Prime Minister explained that the American planes must leave the civil airport in Sofia and added that nowhere in Europe are there planes that are based at a civil airport between civil and passenger planes, in close proximity to thousands of people around the clock. In his words, they fly over the center of Sofia. "What you allowed - we have eliminated", the Prime Minister said.