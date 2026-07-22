The danger of war is at Bulgaria's door, commented the leader of "Vazrazhdane" Kostadin Kostadinov after the parliament authorized the deployment of up to eight American tanker aircraft and up to 250 military personnel at the "Bezmer" airbase, which will provide support for US operations in the Middle East.

Unlike the first note, which was hidden then by "We continue the change-Democratic Bulgaria", this time the note is very categorical and sharp, this time the note was submitted directly here to the National Assembly by the Iranian ambassador, who took it to the chairman of the "Progressive Bulgaria" group Petar Vitanov, Kostadinov pointed out. This makes me worried, because if Iran decides to strike Bulgaria, which it already has a legitimate right to do, because our country has joined the war against Iran once again, but it is now even more open, even more categorical, we can do nothing, he added.

The tales of how the Americans would protect us are complete nonsense, the leader of "Vazrazhdane" believes. The Americans could not protect their own bases in the Middle East, they do not have a single active base in the Middle East at the moment, he commented and added that the Iranians have destroyed everything.

If Radev had said in the elections what he said in his speech here before the National Assembly, he would have had exactly five votes, Kostadin Kostadinov believes. This was a celebration of hypocrisy, duplicity, betrayal first of all to the state and secondly to his own voters, he also commented.

"I will recall some words of Churchill from the time of World War II, when he criticized the policy of the then English rulers, who wanted to come to an understanding with Hitler and accordingly made concessions. He said this: "Between disgrace and war, you chose disgrace in order to get war". This is what Radev did today," said Kostadinov.