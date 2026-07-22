Heavy rain poured down in Varna, car stuck in underpass (VIDEO)

Many streets were flooded, serious traffic jams formed

Heavy rain poured down in Varna. Many streets and underpasses were flooded, serious traffic jams formed throughout the city.

Passers-by and drivers came to the aid of a driver of a passenger car who got stuck in the underpass on "Shipka" Str. in the city center.

With joint efforts, the car was successfully towed. There are currently no reports of people injured as a result of the downpour.

A NOVA viewer also sent a video of the torrential rain over the seaside town.

It is also raining heavily in Kiten.