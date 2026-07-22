Two women are in hospital after the severe storm in Yambol

Two women injured in the severe storm in Yambol were admitted to the Emergency Department of the "St. Panteleimon" Hospital. A 58-year-old woman was injured when closing a window - she was admitted with cuts and a torn tendon in her right hand, bTV reported.

The other injured woman is 66 years old, and was knocked down by the hurricane wind - she probably has a fractured limb, X-ray results are awaited, the medical facility reported.

There is no danger to their lives.

"A partial state of emergency was declared on July 21 in five Yambol villages because of the hail the previous evening.

„I'm seeing this miracle for the first time, the tiles were flying. There are broken windows on that house, everything is crushed, everything. What are we going to do, I don't know. "How will I do this roof with a small pension," Zhechka Valkova commented earlier.

In the village of Zavoy, there are broken power lines. In the yard of the kindergarten, the wind has broken centuries-old trees. Greenhouses have been blown away, the harvest has been destroyed.