Yordan Bozhilov: There is no immediate risk for Bulgaria from the deployment of US aircraft in Bezmer

The deployment of US aircraft at the Bezmer airbase does not pose an immediate risk to Bulgaria, but requires active communication with the public. This was stated by the director of the Sofia Security Forum and former Deputy Minister of Defense Yordan Bozhilov.

The occasion for the conversation was the decision of the National Assembly to approve the relocation of US aircraft from the “Vasil Levski“ airport – Sofia at the "Bezmer" airbase.

According to Bozhilov, one of the most important obligations of the state is to promptly inform citizens about such decisions.

He recalled that he participated in the negotiations on the Defense Cooperation Agreement between Bulgaria and the United States in 2006 and then personally held meetings with residents of the settlements around the military bases.

„People's awareness is extremely important. This prevents fears and the spread of fake news,“ he pointed out.

According to him, such decisions are not made formally, but after an analysis of the military, political and security risks.

“There is no immediate risk for Bulgaria, but society should know why the state has deemed this decision necessary“, said Bozhilov.

He also commented on Iran's reaction, noting that such diplomatic positions do not pose a direct threat to the country. According to Bozhilov, Bulgaria was not legally obliged to allow the deployment of the planes.

“We have the right to disagree. But if we refuse, we must explain what the consequences will be. If we agree – "we also need to clearly state why and what strategic benefits we expect," he stressed.

According to him, the country should have a conversation with the United States about the development of bilateral relations, with the focus not only on specific deals, but on Bulgaria's long-term strategic interests.