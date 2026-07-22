The budgets of the State Social Insurance Fund and the National Health Insurance Fund for 2026 were approved

The National Assembly has finally adopted the budgets of the State Social Insurance Fund (SSF) and the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) for 2026.

The budget of the State Social Insurance Fund is over 15 billion euros, with more than 13.5 billion euros for pension payments. This is over 1 billion euros more than the previous year, the ruling majority indicated.

The minimum insurance threshold will reach 620 euros, which in practice means equalization with the minimum wage, and the maximum – 2300 euros.

From the podium, the opposition commented that in return for the higher insurance burden, people should receive more rights. The ruling majority indicated that they are seeking a balance between the public interest and the protection of vulnerable groups.

From August 1, 2026, it is planned that civil servants will start paying personal insurance contributions. From this date, insurance contributions will be distributed between the insurer and the insured person in a ratio of 80:20, and from next year - 60:40, as is the case with all other employees.

The financial framework of the NHIF amounts to nearly 5.2 billion euros. This represents an increase compared to the previous year and is aimed at ensuring more stable financing of the healthcare system and better access to medical care for patients.

The largest share of the funds - about 2.3 billion euros is planned for hospital medical care. Approximately 1.3 billion euros are planned for medicinal products, medical devices and dietary foods for special medical purposes, and the funds are expected to cover the increasing costs of medical treatment and therapies.

The budget also includes more funds for outpatient medical care, medical diagnostic activities, dental care and prevention. Increased funding is also planned for medical devices paid for by the NHIF, as well as for activities related to the treatment of socially significant diseases. The main goal is to ensure more timely access to diagnostics and treatment, as well as the sustainability of the system in the face of increasing patient needs.

During the parliamentary debates, the ruling majority defended the budget with the argument that it provides the necessary financial resources for the normal functioning of the health system and takes into account the increased costs of medical activities and medicines. Opposition representatives, however, expressed doubts whether the funds provided will be sufficient to overcome the chronic problems in the sector, including the shortage of medical personnel, the accumulated debts of medical institutions and the growing costs of hospital care.

According to estimates, the NHIF budget for 2026 is approximately 444 million euros higher than the previous year, with the increase mainly aimed at financing hospital and outpatient medical care, drug policy and activities covered by the health fund.

After the final adoption of the budgets and their promulgation in the “State Gazette“, they will enter into force, and their implementation will be monitored throughout 2026 with the aim of effective and transparent spending of public funds.