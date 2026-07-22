Prof. Chukov: Escalation of tension between the US and Iran is expected

The war in Iran is being resumed, without interrupting this memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran. The battle is on the ground, the battle is in the media, the battle is psychological, hybrid, said in an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio, Arabist and analyst Prof. Vladimir Chukov.

"But it is obvious that there will be an escalation there, since we have 8 American planes, 10 came to Israel and it is expected that the vast majority of those that were in Europe will be deployed in Israel - somewhere around 100. From Kuwait, the American military went to Jordan, and that is why Iran directed its heaviest strikes. So war is war, we will see whether escalation will prevail, or what was proposed by the mediators - Pakistan and Qatar, adding another 10-day truce will be accepted, "the professor warned.

He believes that until the problem with the Strait of Hormuz is resolved, nothing will happen: "What will happen in the future? At the meeting in Ankara, Erdogan spoke with Trump about a serious economic plan - the entire flow of energy resources, which are 20% of the world, and which regulate the price of oil, to be redirected via land arteries and railways. And obviously the plan through Syria, Lebanon, Turkey will be accelerated. I claim that these land corridors are in our favor. The prospects are clear".

Prof. Chukov warned politicians and the media not to release classified information such as technical parameters of equipment and combat operations.