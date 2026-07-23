Current traffic situation and emergency measures of the RIA as of 7:00 a.m.

The peak of the holidays causes intense traffic throughout the country. The “Road Infrastructure“ Agency introduces a temporary reorganization of traffic due to urgent repairs and maintenance:

AM “Thrace“: Today, July 23, by 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the overtaking lane is closed at 10th km in the direction of Sofia for emergency asphalt repairs and vegetation removal. Speed limited to 90 km/h . Until July 24, traffic in the overtaking lane and in the section of the Pazardzhik district is gradually restricted.

Today, July 23, by the overtaking lane is closed at in the direction of Sofia for emergency asphalt repairs and vegetation removal. Speed limited to . Until July 24, traffic in the overtaking lane and in the section of the Pazardzhik district is gradually restricted. AM “Hemus“: Between 43rd and 47th km in the direction of Sofia, traffic is carried out only in the active lane from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM due to banquet cleaning.

Between in the direction of Sofia, traffic is carried out only in the active lane from due to banquet cleaning. Restrictions for trucks: RIA introduces a ban on heavy goods vehicles over 12 tons during peak hours on Fridays and Sundays on the “Trakia“, “Struma“ and the Kresna Gorge.

The situation at the border checkpoint: Where are there clusters of cars?

Main Directorate „Border Police“ reports a huge strain on our external borders:

The border with Turkey: On GCP “Captain Andreevo“ has a record flow of guest workers. Over the past 24 hours, over 10,400 passenger cars have been processed, with the exit traffic remaining extremely intense.

On has a record flow of guest workers. Over the past 24 hours, over Границата със Сърбия: На ГКПП „Калотина“ се наблюдава сериозно струпване на коли на вход към България.

Границата с Румъния: Движението по Дунав мост при Русе е нормално и се извършва в двете платна. Въпреки това, фериботната връзка Свищов–Зимнич е напълно преустановена поради критично ниското ниво на река Дунав. По същата причина спрян остава и фериботът Оряхово–Бекет .

Границата с Гърция и РСМ: Преминаването през пунктовете „Кулата“, „Маказа“ и „Илинден“ се осъществява без допълнителни забавяния към ранните сутрешни часове.

(Източник: Пресцентър на МВР – www.mvr.bg)

Сводка от КАТ и Пожарната: Катастрофи и инциденти

Пътна полиция и Главна дирекция „Пожарна безопасност и защита на населението“ обобщиха данните от изминалите часове. За денонощието в страната са регистрирани 16 тежки пътнотранспортни произшествия. При инцидентите има 22 ранени граждани, като за щастие няма загинали. На територията на София-град са станали 27 леки и 4 тежки ПТП-та с петима пострадали.

Пожарната служба е реагирала на над 150 сигнала за произшествия в страната. Потушени са 97 пожара, като по-голямата част от тях са сухи треви и стърнища, предизвикани от високите летни температури. При огнените стихии има двама пострадали. Огромният пожар край Стара Загора вече е напълно ликвидиран без нанесени щети по жилищни имоти.

(Източник: Информационен бюлетин на МВР – www.mvr.bg/press)

Условия за туризъм в планините

The Mountain Rescue Service (MSS) informs that the conditions for tourism in the morning hours are good, but temperatures are rising rapidly. Cumulus-rainy clouds are expected to develop in the high parts of Rila, Pirin and Stara Planina in the afternoon hours with a risk of local thunderstorms.

The mountain rescuers advise tourists to go out into the mountains early in the morning, to carry enough water and to avoid open ridges after noon due to the risk of lightning. All lifts in the major resorts are operating on their summer schedule.