Sofia Municipal Council to discuss restoration of lifts to Vitosha

The Sofia Municipal Council (SOC) will discuss at its meeting today a number of reports related to waste management, the finances of municipal companies, climate policies and the development of the urban environment. This is provided for in the agenda of the Council, published on the website of Sofia Municipality, reports novini.bg.

The SOC will consider today a proposal to take urgent measures to ensure continuity of the system for separate collection of packaging waste on the territory of Sofia Municipality by building temporary additional capacity for pre-treatment.

The restoration of lifts to Vitosha will also be discussed. The detailed development plans for the restoration and modernization of the cable cars “Aleko“ and “Knyazhevo-Kopitoto“ will be considered today.

The municipal councilors will also discuss a change in the conditions for organizing the system for separate collection of waste materials from shoes and textiles from households, with the aim of guaranteeing the continuity of the service.

Among the financial issues on the agenda is a report on the settlement of relations between “Sofia Properties“ EAD and the Sofia Municipality, including the distribution of a dividend in favor of the Municipality at the expense of the company's undistributed profit from previous years.

Another proposal that is to be considered by the Municipal Council is for the expansion of the Ice Park Sofia winter attraction in the Prince's Garden. The project expansion envisages the ice area in the park reaching 9,000 sq. m, with over 1 kilometer of ice alleys for free skating to be set aside.

The councilors will also consider a report on the continuation of the screening program “Let's Grow Upright“ for the 2026/2027 school year, as well as a proposal for training and subsequent support for newly appointed teachers and mentors in the education system.

The agenda also includes a proposal to create a permanent memorial space “Alley of the Forgotten“ to perpetuate the memory of significant but little-known individuals with contributions to Bulgaria and the world.