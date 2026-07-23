Fake emails from the Labor Inspectorate: Do not open the attached files

The Executive Agency (EA) “General Labor Inspectorate“ (GIT) received information about the distribution of electronic messages in which the name of the institution is illegally used. This was announced by the press center of the EA “General Labor Inspectorate“.

People should not open the emails and the files attached to them.

The Agency's official emails are from the domain: @gli.government.bg. The public contacts of the General Labor Inspectorate are announced in the “Contacts“ section.

Labor inspectors identified over 96,000 violations of labor legislation for the first six months of 2026. During this period, 24,772 inspections were carried out. 1,774 workers without an employment contract were identified. 51,576 violations of health and safety at work were identified.