Bojanov: If Iotova is elected president, it will be a kind of third term for Radev

The presidential elections in the fall will answer the question of whether Bulgarians are willing to hand over all power to Rumen Radev and "Progressive Bulgaria". This was stated by the co-chair of "Yes, Bulgaria" Bozhidar Bojanov in the studio of "Darik Radio".

“If Iliyana Yotova is elected president, it will be a kind of third term for Rumen Radev. I see no reason for "Progressive Bulgaria" not to support it, so the question is whether Bulgarians are willing to put all their eggs in one basket - the presidential, executive and legislative branches in one political player,” said Bozanov.

When asked by the host about the president's sharp criticism of Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova - Chamova, Bozanov replied that it seems that even small attempts to maintain some kind of pro-European course are clearly a problem for Yotova.

“If Yotova's only criticism of the government is of the Foreign Minister, this is not real criticism, because the government is making many other and much more important mistakes. It seems as if the ruling party imagines the Foreign Minister as a fuse to sacrifice in front of their Russophile voters in an unsuccessful attempt to keep the broad electoral coalition that brought them to power. The next president must look much more clearly at Europe and actively involve Bulgaria in decision-making for the new European security architecture,” Bozanov also said.

The co-chair of "Yes, Bulgaria" believes that the ruling party is most likely losing a lot of voters in recent weeks because they have attracted them with misleading promises and populist statements that are easy to say in front of a camera.

“The voters of “Progressive Bulgaria” "They must be quite disappointed at the moment - both those who wanted the dismantling of the “Peevski - Borisov” model, and those who are anti-American and have to swallow how Trump sends greetings and thanks to Radev for the eight American planes in Bezmer”, added the MP.

Bozhanov was categorical that the US is a key strategic partner of Bulgaria, and that our country will not become a target for the Iranian regime of the ayatollahs, which shoots at its own people.

“As the opposition, we will not instill fear. This was precisely one of our criticisms of Rumen Radev, who while campaigning explained what risk these planes pose. We will not engage in this populism. The decision on the planes was announced in advance, no matter how much the prime minister may not want to,” emphasized Bozanov.

The MP repeated the call on the government to answer to what extent the risk of a fuel crisis and the need for a new extension of the American derogation for “Lukoil’ did not predetermine the decision to deploy the planes in Bezmer.

“When you have a real risk that the derogation for “Lukoil” will be canceled, that Bulgaria will not be able to produce fuels, and that gasoline will be in short supply and cost 3 euros, then the crisis for the government would have been much greater. The announced decision, unfortunately, is part of another transaction. This transactional nature will inevitably end badly for Bulgaria simply because we are the smaller negotiator”, believes the MP.

“There is no way we can be Cunning Peter, who deceives everyone. The only way to guarantee the long-term security of our country is through joint actions with the European Union, participation in the restructuring of the European security architecture and in European solidarity. Radev is not there and he is dragging Bulgaria into a strategic mistake”, concluded Bozanov.