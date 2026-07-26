Georg Georgiev: PP and DB bear the main responsibility for political instability after 2021.

„I see an extremely inconsistent policy - both in foreign relations and in terms of the budget. I see a huge deficit, growing debt, increased spending and promises that cannot be fulfilled. The biggest problem, in my opinion, is the difference between what the ruling party said when they were in opposition and what they are doing today.“ This was stated to BNT by GERB-SDF MP Georg Georgiev, quoted by novini.bg.

Regarding the presidential elections, he indicated that GERB is in no hurry to nominate its own candidate. According to him, the party does not have a predetermined schedule for announcing the candidacies and will not consider its choice in line with the actions of other political forces.

Georgiev said that he was not surprised by Iliyana Yotova's decision to join the presidential race and assured that this would not change GERB's strategy.

The MP criticized “We Continue the Change“ and “Democratic Bulgaria“ for their refusal to discuss a joint candidacy with GERB.

“These formations are very good at setting red lines, boundaries and restrictions“, he commented and added that it is they who bear the main responsibility for the political instability in the country after 2021.

According to Georgiev, PP and DB apply double standards on the topic of national security. According to him, there is a significant difference between the demands made to Bulgaria at the beginning of the year and the current decision of the government to deploy American aircraft in our country.

He also stated that the National Assembly did not receive sufficient information before making the decision.

„On the one hand, it is claimed that this is only a matter of logistical operations, and on the other hand, it is said that the situation with Iran is explosive and that Bulgaria could become a target. Such divergent messages raise doubts“, said Georgiev.

According to him, Bulgaria must clearly defend its position regarding the Iranian nuclear program.

„Tehran should not be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons. From now on, what kind of foreign policy Bulgaria pursues is a matter for the current government, which bears full responsibility“, the MP emphasized.

Georgiev also stated that the cabinet is failing to build a clear and consistent foreign policy line.

According to him, on the topic of Ukraine, it is implied that Bulgaria has provided free funds and assistance, which, in his opinion, does not correspond to the facts.

“A large part of the funds were recovered through European mechanisms“, he pointed out.

In conclusion, Georgiev stated that he does not see what the Bulgarian national interest is in removing Russian businessman Vagit Alekperov, Iskander Makhmudov and the Russian patriarch from the sanctions lists.