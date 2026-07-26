The goal of nominating Iliyana Yotova is to ensure that Rumen Radev's government has no correction in the next nearly 4 years.

This was stated to the Bulgarian National Radio by DSB leader Radan Kanev, an MEP from the PP-DB. He also commented:

"We have known for a long time that Ms. Yotova will run for president in the upcoming elections. The fact that she announced it is not news, nor is it of interest, because she simply confirmed that she will follow Rumen Radev's policy and intends, if elected, to be a president who will ensure the uncontrolled policy of this government. We heard her messages clearly, coinciding 90 to 100% with the government's messages. ... This is a challenge we face".

According to him, the task of the opposition is to prevent such a concentration of power, "which leads to self-forgetfulness and ultimately to failure and bankruptcy".

According to him, in a wide circle of society, exceeding the voters of the PP and DB, there is an expectation that the former caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov will be a presidential candidate who will consolidate the alternative against the absolute rule of Rumen Radev:

"Not a nomination by parties, but the nomination by a civil initiative committee of an independent presidential candidate. I do not think that a party presidential candidate has a chance of winning these elections. I have an expectation, and we are also ready for a recent political process that will lead to the nomination of an independent presidential candidate. Personally, I would be happy if this were Andrey Gyurov, but this does not depend on me as a party leader".

Commenting on the government of the "Radev" cabinet, the DSB leader pointed out that it has very little difference with the previous governments:

"The assessment is negative, worrying. Very little is changing, many of the bad practices remain, and there are new policies that are not in the direction that we assess as part of the national interest. ... We do not see a positive difference in the two most important areas - national security and foreign policy and economic policies".

In his words, the problem is Bulgaria's obvious absence from the general European efforts to build European security, defense and foreign policy.

"The "Radev" cabinet very clearly states that it wants to be the alternative. We see attempts to flatter ourselves, to pander mainly to the policy of the US as a global alternative and of Turkey - as a regional alternative. This is a very important issue on which you can be on one side or the other. Apparently our assessment and Radev's differ dramatically on what is in Bulgaria's immediate interest".

About the adopted Budget 2026, Radan Kanev said:

"We are observing a continuation of the policy of GERB and DPS, but also its escalation in the direction of public spending".