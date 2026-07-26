Andrey Gyurov: Presidential candidacy is not a matter of personal ambition, but of a vision for the development of the country

Former caretaker prime minister Andrey Gyurov said that he has not yet decided whether to run for president, despite the growing public expectations and speculation surrounding his name. He stressed that such a choice should not be made hastily.

“I am currently in my role as a former caretaker prime minister. The presidential elections are coming up. I see that many people have expectations and are trying to motivate me to enter this battle. But this is an extremely important and responsible decision“, said Gyurov, quoted by Nova TV..

According to him, a possible candidacy for head of state is not a matter of personal ambition, but of a vision for the development of the country. “This is not a personal decision. It is related to how the Bulgarian state will develop over the next five or ten years. Therefore, it must be taken very carefully, not hastily“, he emphasized.

Asked whether it is possible that he will be the candidate of the democratic community, Gyurov did not give a specific answer, but assured that voters can be calm. “Bulgarian citizens must be calm. As always, the democratic community will have its own candidate for president“, he said.

The former caretaker prime minister added that when he makes a final decision, he will announce it publicly. “When I have a decision in this direction, I will say it clearly. And it will not be between two interviews or in front of a microphone in the corridor“, Gyurov said.

He also commented on the announced candidacy of Iliana Yotova for president, indicating that it is not a surprise. “I don't think there are any who are surprised by Ms. Yotova's nomination. We saw that both she and Mr. Valchev announced their candidacies and are essentially seeking Mr. Radev's support in order to succeed“, said Gyurov.

According to him, however, the decisive factor in the presidential race will not be the support of political leaders, but the trust of citizens. “It is more important where the support of the people is and how they see the development of the state“, stressed Andrey Gyurov.