Security and foreign policy decisions should not be transactional.

This was stated to the Bulgarian National Radio by former Minister of Defense Velizar Shalamanov, former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, in a comment on the parliamentary decision, supported by the ruling majority of "Progressive Bulgaria" and with the votes of the MRF, to deploy American tanker aircraft at the "Bezmer" airbase.

"The only thing that bothers me is the process in our country. Security and foreign policy decisions should be based on a credible theory of international relations and a quality discussion process, which is currently lacking in Bulgaria," he added. And he emphasized that Bulgaria's interest in security and prosperity requires active participation in the core of NATO and the EU, a strategic partnership with the US, support for Ukraine and a focus on innovation, but this context is being lost in Bulgaria, because the guarantee of our country's security is in NATO:

"Therefore, there is a possibility that through manipulations and hybrid information attacks, important decisions for our country can create additional tension and division, which must be overcome very quickly, because we live in an insecure world".

According to Shalamanov, there is no increased risk due to the deployment of American aircraft in our country:

"There is a background risk due to the fact that Iran is pursuing a policy of destabilizing the region. ... The risk that we see developing is of division of Bulgarian society and opposition, which is a result of the hybrid war and information attacks against Bulgarian society.

In his words, the danger of activating "sleeper cells" and a terrorist threat cannot be ruled out, which is "a general risk of the existence of such a regime as we have in Iran":

"And the US operation is essentially preventive to reduce this risk".

He emphasized that NATO and the US guarantee air and missile defense, but in terms of the fight against terrorism - Bulgaria's special services must be active.

Velizar Shalamanov described the policy of the government of Rumen Radev regarding Russia's war in Ukraine as wrong and against the Bulgarian national interest.