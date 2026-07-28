Goranov: GERB will rather not nominate its own candidate for president. We will insist on a common right-wing nomination

GERB will rather not nominate its own party candidate for president, but will insist on a common candidacy of the right-wing forces. This was stated to journalists in parliament by Vladislav Goranov, according to whom only the unification around a strong statesman can give a chance for victory against President Iliana Yotova, Nova TV reports.

“We will rather not have a party candidacy. It would be a mistake if we do not reach a common right-wing nomination“, the politician pointed out. According to him, the attempts by certain parliamentary forces to impose a common candidate are hasty, and if any party insists on a clearly party-colored figure, “the probability of us prevailing over Iliyana Yotova is negligible“.

He added that a person with statesmanship qualities will be sought who can unite the right-wing political spectrum. In a personal capacity, Goranov said that he would support Daniel Valchev if he decides to run for head of state.

In addition, the MP announced that GERB is preparing a referral to the Constitutional Court against the adopted state budget. The complaint will be filed after the law is promulgated in the “State Gazette“, and talks are currently underway with the parliamentary groups that did not support the budget to collect the necessary 48 signatures.

Goranov appealed to the president to return the law for new discussion before its promulgation. “If she does not want to share responsibility for this fiscal orgy, Yotova must return the budget for a new consideration“, the MP is categorical.

On Sunday, GERB leader Boyko Borisov announced in Varna that the party would attack the budget plan in the Constitutional Court. According to him, the adopted financial framework contradicts the Constitution, as it violates fiscal rules and allows a budget deficit above the stipulated limit of 3%. Earlier today, “Democratic Bulgaria“ stated that at the moment there have been no talks with them about supporting the possible request to the Constitutional Court.