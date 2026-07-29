Anastasov, DPS: The current problems in Bulgaria were created by Demerdzhiev, who uses his position for personal vendettas

"The current problems in Bulgaria were created by Ivan Demerdzhiev, who uses his position for personal vendettas and squabbles and to cover up the scandal with the printing of Bulgarian passports, in which the budget was damaged by 80 million leva during Demerdzhiev's tenure as acting interior minister". This was stated by MRF MP Stanislav Anastasov to Nova TV, quoted by novini.bg.

"There is no way to smear Demerdzhiev with Peevski", Anastasov said regarding the Interior Minister's attacks on MRF leader Delyan Peevski.

"We are concerned about Ivan Demerdzhiev's questions about Bulgaria during his visit to the US. Especially with the scandal with the PNR system, which also affected American citizens. Demerdzhiev had announced a speech at Marco Rubio's forum, but he was not interested and left", commented the MRF MP.

"He committed a violation of the law by digging into the personal data of citizens of over 36 countries", Anastasov said.

He also attacked the Interior Minister because of the 411 properties he and his wife bought. Demerdzhiev explained that they were acquired with his income as a lawyer.

"Is there another case where the NRA came up with the results of an inspection in a day? Every two weeks, Demerdzhiev and his family acquired one property. We have signals from people from the village of Markovo that before selling to Demerdzhiev, they were denied a change of status. We hear that there were attempts to pressure the NRA for such a quick reaction," said Anastasov.

"Mr. Peevski did not buy a Porsche for 1,700 leva like Demerdzhiev. Demerdzhiev acquired properties for 1,000 leva each. I would have bought one too, but there are no such properties. For Mr. Peevski, all things are public," he added.

The DPS supported the budget, despite the many criticisms against it, because the state needs a budget. MRF works for its voters, said Anastasov in response to a question about why MRF supports most of the decisions of the ruling party in parliament.