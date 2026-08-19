Bulgarian Ambassador to Ukraine Zlatin Krastev Presents Credentials to President Volodymyr Zelensky PHOTOS

Bulgarian Ambassador to Ukraine Zlatin Krastev announced on "Facebook" that he presented his credentials to President Volodymyr Zelensky. “It was an honor for me to present my credentials as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Bulgaria to Ukraine to President Zelensky just 20 days after my arrival in Kiev – a testament to Bulgaria's important regional role“, Krastev wrote.

According to him, President Zelensky highlighted the good relations between Bulgaria and Ukraine and the high level of political dialogue between the two countries, evidenced by his frequent working meetings with Prime Minister Radev. At them, Prime Minister Radev presented specific proposals for the development of economic cooperation, including in the field of energy. President Zelensky specifically noted the proposal for the development of the Vertical Gas Corridor, which he personally supports, Krastev added.

Zelensky drew attention to the historically good relations between our peoples and paid special attention to Bulgaria's role in the security of the Black Sea. Krastev expressed readiness to deepen and develop the bilateral political dialogue, to expand economic cooperation and to continue joint work on specific practical projects based on mutually beneficial cooperation.

The Ambassador of Bulgaria to Ukraine confirmed the government's readiness to work quickly to develop cooperation in the field of energy. Krastev has stated that we are ready for joint consultations to find ways to increase the level of natural gas transit through Bulgaria towards Ukraine.

Zlatin Krastev was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Bulgaria to Ukraine by a presidential decree issued on November 19, 2025.

Krastev is a former Deputy Minister of Defense, as well as a career diplomat with many years of experience from Bulgaria's permanent delegation to NATO.

Bulgaria has not had an ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary in Kiev since the end of 2022. On September 14, 2022, the Council of Ministers adopted a decision proposing to the President to issue a decree dismissing Kostadin Kodzhabashev from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Bulgaria to Ukraine.

The government proposal was in connection with Kodzhabashev taking the post of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs. By his decree of September 16, 2022, published in the "State Gazette", the President dismissed Kostadin Kodzhabashev from the post of Ambassador to Ukraine. He held the post since November 30, 2018.

After that, the temporary manager of our country's embassy in Ukraine was German Vanchev. In mid-2024, the caretaker government with Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev appointed Nikolay Nenchev as the temporary manager of the embassy. Nenchev is the temporary manager until 2025. The website of the embassy in Kiev states that the temporary manager until the election of Zlatin Krastev is Elena Slatinska-Ovanezova.