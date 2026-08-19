Due to a dead pedestrian, traffic on "Hemus" between Shumen and Novi Pazar is being redirected

A temporary organization is being introduced for vehicles traveling on the "Hemus" highway, in the section from Shumen to Novi Pazar, via road I-2.

This is necessary due to an accident that occurred on the section, the press center of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Shumen announced.

A signal has been received about a dead pedestrian.

The reasons for the incident are yet to be clarified. Police teams will assist drivers and direct them to take the alternative route, the police press center in Shumen said.

A total of 41 serious road accidents were registered in Shumen region during the first six months of 2026.