Weather today, forecast for Thursday, July 30: Sunny and hot throughout the country

On the night of Thursday, the sky over the country will be completely clear, and the atmospheric pressure will remain higher than the average for the month.

The morning will start with minimum temperatures, and during the day we can expect predominantly sunny and hot weather.

Maximum temperatures: In most of the country, thermometers will read between 31° and 36° .

In most of the country, thermometers will read between . Weather in Sofia: In the capital, the maximum temperature will be around 31° .

In the capital, the maximum temperature will be around . Wind: It will blow weakly, and in the eastern regions to moderate winds from the east-east-southeast.

According to official data from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (the forecast is available at www.weather.bg), the heat wave will cover the country at the end of July, with no precipitation expected until the end of the week.

Conditions for tourism on the Black Sea coast and in the mountains

The summer season is in full swing, and the weather conditions on July 30 are extremely suitable for vacation:

At sea: It will be completely sunny along the Black Sea coast. Maximum air temperatures will vary between 27° and 30°. Sea water will have a temperature of 23°-24° in the north to 25°-26° along the southern coast. Sea waves will be weak - about 2-3 points. (You can follow details for Varna and Burgas in Sinoptik at www.sinoptik.bg).

It will be completely sunny along the Black Sea coast. Maximum air temperatures will vary between 27° and 30°. Sea water will have a temperature of 23°-24° in the north to 25°-26° along the southern coast. Sea waves will be weak - about 2-3 points. (You can follow details for Varna and Burgas in Sinoptik at www.sinoptik.bg). In the mountains: Mostly sunny weather is expected with moderate to temporarily strong easterly wind in the highlands. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters above sea level will be around 26°, and at 2000 meters – around 18°.

The leading weather forecasters on Nova TV (video broadcasts on www.nova.bg) advise citizens to avoid long stays in the sun in the afternoon hours and to consume enough fluids.