Weather today, forecast for Saturday, August 1: Sun and heat open the new month

The first day of August will bring true summer weather throughout the country with high temperatures and minimal cloudiness. The maximum values on Saturday are expected to vary mainly between 31°C and 36°C, with thermometers in the capital Sofia reaching around 31°C. Atmospheric pressure will remain unchanged, maintaining values close to the average for the month.

The official forecast for Bulgaria for 01.08.2026 from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) (source: www.weather.bg) shows that the night before Saturday will be clear and almost quiet. During the day, sunny weather will prevail with a light to moderate east-northeast wind, which will be more noticeable in the eastern regions.

What will the weather be like on the Black Sea coast and in the mountains?

On the Black Sea Coast: It will be sunny and extremely suitable for the beach. There will be moderate to strong winds from the east-northeast.

It will be sunny and extremely suitable for the beach. There will be moderate to strong winds from the east-northeast. In the mountains: Mostly sunny weather with moderate wind is expected. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 26°C, and at 2000 meters – around 18°C.

According to current weather analyses for August 2026, published in major media outlets (sources: btvnovinite.bg and nova.bg), the beginning of the month will be dry and hot. Forecasters warn that the lack of precipitation and high temperatures increase the risk of field and forest fires, which is why extreme caution is recommended when handling open fire.