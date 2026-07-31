Assen Vassilev: Gyurov will be the president of Bulgaria

The appeal to the Constitutional Court was not filed together with GERB. We prepared very clear reasons and gave them to Ms. Yotova. They are related to the unconstitutionality of the provision to link the salaries of judges to those of deputies. This is politicization of the judicial system in an absolutely unacceptable way. Two other provisions that have nothing to do with Budget 2026, since they start working from 2027, but were nevertheless passed with this budget without public discussion. One is related to the cancellation of the mechanism for determining the minimum wage. Third - rights are being taken away from those who work part-time. This was stated by the chairman of “We continue the change” (PP) Asen Vassilev in the program “Panorama” on BNT, quoted by novini.bg.

What GERB has done is a completely different attack - they say that the budget does not comply with the Public Finance Act, because the deficit is very high, which is also true. We sent our complaint to our colleagues from GERB, “Democratic Bulgaria” and “Vazrazhdane”, added the political leader.

He recalled that they had signed cassation appeals to “Vazrazhdane” for the annulment of the elections. “We are absolutely consistent that if there are violations of the Constitution, we sign.

When asked if they would unite for the presidential elections in support of a common candidate, Vassilev was categorical: “No”.

“Andrei Gyurov will be the president of Bulgaria. He must convince over half of the citizens that he can be independent, a corrective to the government when it makes mistakes, to be balanced and to hold fair elections”, the leader of the PP emphasized.

These are the most majoritarian elections in the country. You are not choosing a party, but a person. You are choosing a commander-in-chief, the person who will represent us internationally. In order for a person to be a unifier of the nation, he must be above-party”, explained Assen Vassilev.