Yavor Gechev: This budget does not make anyone happy, but it is as it should be

Of course it is a compromise. The budget is as it is. This was said in the program "Panorama" on BNT by the MP from "Progressive Bulgaria" Yavor Gechev in connection with the Budget 2026, quoted by novini.bg.

This budget does not make anyone happy, but it is as it should be. For seven months this budget has been going as it is. The current budget reflects the possibilities it has. Our policies will be seen in the next budget. There are no new policies in this budget, because between now and the New Year, not a single public procurement could pass, Gechev said.

Regarding the deployment of the American tanker planes in Bezmer, he pointed out: "If this is a crisis, it does not start now, but with the first deployment. We are fulfilling commitments that were made in 2006, and were re-signed by the government of Boyko Borisov. If we could not have made such a decision, we would have done so. But the planes will be at a military airport, not a civil one, as with the first deployment, where the risk is many times greater and is made after a decision by the National Assembly. The number of aircraft is also smaller compared to the previous accommodation".

We have traditionally good relations with Iran, but the economic consequences for Bulgaria will be significant if we do not fulfill the commitment made in 2006. Yesterday's Euro-Atlantics did not support the decision in parliament, which is also strange, added the MP from "Progressive Bulgaria".

Our foreign policy is a reflection of the protection of national interest. The only flaw we have is that we fall into the traps of the more experienced opposition parties. We try to make policy based on state interests. Sociological surveys show that we remain understood, because the parliament's rating is a record for the last 20 years, commented Yavor Gechev.

He assured that "Progressive Bulgaria" will throw all its strength into supporting Iliana Yotova's campaign for president.

She is a good politician, independent, who has character and her own opinion. The most logical thing is for "Progressive Bulgaria" to give everything it can to help Iliana Yotova win the presidential election. She is the right future president of Bulgaria, Gechev also said.