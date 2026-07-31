We criticize where there is a problem - and we don't just criticize, we suggest how the problem can be solved. This was said in the program "Panorama" on BNT by the DPS MP Stanislav Anastasov, quoted by novini.bg.

We wanted higher maternity leave, we wanted to preserve the automaticity of salaries, we wanted to preserve the higher child allowances, we were against closing the Commission on Files. We supported the budget because we believe that even a bad budget is better than none. In the next budget, we will again make our proposals and they will be even more, because the MRF sees the problems of the people and wants to solve them, Anastasov said.

Our criticism is not at all discreet and it is accompanied by specific proposals. We are not part of this government, just as we were not part of the previous one. The voters gave a clear mandate to who should bear responsibility for the governance of the state, he added.

Stanislav Anastasov also commented on the information announced by the Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev about the flights of the MRF leader Delyan Peevski to Dubai on a private plane.

We do not divide people into despots and other people - everyone who has become a victim of repression, we will protect him. One specific minister allows himself arbitrariness that tarnishes the name of Bulgaria, he emphasized.

I do not understand why the entire state is dealing with the MRF. There are specific problems that await solutions. I also don't understand why a specific minister is dealing with the leader of the MRF when there are huge road accidents, increasing crime and growing drug problems. We are a strong and cohesive team. The MRF is doing its job, has normal communication with the people and manages the municipalities it manages in a good way. Dealing with the MRF does not solve any of the people's problems, Anastasov also said.