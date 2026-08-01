Thousands of socialists gather on Buzludzha for the BSP convention

Today, the historic meadow under Buzludzha peak is once again becoming a crossroads for members and sympathizers of the left from all over the country.

The traditional National Convention of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) this year is of key importance, as it marks 135 years since the holding of the Buzludzha Constituent Congress (1891) and the birth of the organized socialist movement in Bulgaria.

Program of the political rally and celebrations

The official part of the event started at 10:30 a.m. with the laying of wreaths and flowers in front of the monument to Hadji Dimitar, the bas-relief of the founders of the party and the monument to the partisans from the Gabrovo-Sevlievo detachment (Source: bsp.bg/news/view/29294-135_godini_zaedno_na_buzludja_.html).

The culmination of the day will begin exactly at 11:15 a.m. with a large political rally. The party leader Krum Zarkov, as well as other prominent figures of the centenary, will deliver speeches to the gathered crowd. The newest young members of the BSP will also be officially welcomed on stage, who will receive their party cards (Source: bnrnews.bg/horizont/post/510313/bsp-se-sabira-na-traditsioniya-si-sabor-na-buzludzha). The festive atmosphere and good mood of those present will be ensured by the national singer Dimana Mircheva – DIA.

Summer University and New Political causes

Immediately after the political speeches, from 1:00 p.m., the fair will continue with an innovative Summer University. In three separate tents to the right of the stage, thematic discussion workshops will be held, focused on the current challenges facing the modern world:

„The Left and the Trade Union Movements“

„Left Collectives“

„Politics and Artificial Intelligence“

On the eve of the assembly, the leader of the left Krum Zarkov emphasized in an official statement that this is not just an assembly, but an assembly with a status for making strategic decisions for the future. „This is an assembly of the faithful, of those who have not given up on Bulgaria having a strong left-wing party that can fight injustices“, he told the Bulgarian media (Source: bnrnews.bg/horizont/post/510313/bsp-se-sabira-na-traditsioniya-si-sabor-na-buzludzha).

In parallel with the discussions at the Historical Meadow, signatures will be collected in support of the national civil initiative under the slogan “Don't gamble with our antiquity!“.