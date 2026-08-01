The Ombudsman files a complaint with the Constitutional Court against the changes in the Minimum Wage and Length of Service

There are two worrying elements in the adopted budget for this year - the removal of the mechanism for calculating the minimum wage and the change in length of service for people who work within 4 hours. This huge change, which will affect over 300,000 citizens, is set out in transitional and final provisions. This is an abuse of legislative technique. This was stated by the Ombudsman Velislava Delcheva on the air of “Sabudi se” on Nova TV.

She was categorical that such decisions should be made after a broad public discussion. She also stressed that the impact of the texts in question has not even been assessed.

Delcheva was categorical that by the end of the next working week she would file a complaint with the Constitutional Court because of the provisions affecting precisely the way in which the minimum wage and length of service are calculated. The main reasons are "precisely the abuse of legislative technique, as well as the violation of the right to labor and additional social rights".

Delcheva commented on whether it is fair for people on a 4-hour working day and on an 8-hour working day to receive the same length of service and the same vacation. She explained that reduced working hours are usually applied to people who need this type of work, such as mothers and people with disabilities.

The Ombudsman also emphasized that it is not clear what the mechanism for calculating the minimum wage will be from now on.

Regarding the signals from citizens about price increases, Delcheva indicated that at the moment they are isolated, and the larger number was after the adoption of the euro. However, she appealed to people to continue to react to noticed irregularities.

Delcheva also said that there are no complaints about the quality of services offered in the tourism industry, but she is ready to react.

The Ombudsman was categorical that there is no reduction in prices, therefore she believes that the government should make more efforts in this direction.

Velcheva also commented on the case of the construction of the National Children's Hospital. She said that she sees a horizon for the end of this case.

In connection with the equalization accounts of “Toplofikatsiya” Delcheva said that there are signals, but they are not like last year. Complaints can be appealed until August 31, she added.

Regarding the new changes in the Electoral Code, Delcheva expressed satisfaction that after the recommendations she made to the governing bodies, blind people will now be able to vote without an escort, which guarantees the secrecy of the vote.

From the beginning of the year to July 31, almost 10 thousand complaints were filed with the Ombudsman, and for the whole of last year there were 11 thousand. The main ones are related to consumer services, secondly to the way in which the administration serves citizens and thirdly - the right to property.

We recall that earlier from GERB-SDF and "Continue the Change" also gave the Constitutional Court the budget until the end of the year.