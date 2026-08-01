The Northern Black Sea Coast has become a "Bermuda Triangle" for drones

On the Northern Black Sea Coast, more and more drone owners are reporting unexplained interference during flight. In recent weeks, amateurs and professionals have reported losing contact with their devices, and their drones suddenly stop following commands, with some even disappearing in an unknown direction, Nova TV reported.

Between Kavarna and Balchik is one of the areas where drones behave unusually. In recent weeks, more than one or two aircraft have been lost in this area, even though they flew in permitted areas. According to specialists, the reason most likely lies in the interference of GPS signals, which affects some of the most important functions of drones.

For Alexander Georgiev, drones are more than a hobby. He has been flying drones for five years now and has traveled almost all of Bulgaria in search of the best aerial footage.



But even experience is no guarantee that everything will go according to plan. Alexander often flies in the area between Balchik and Kavarna. It was there that he first noticed unusual behavior in his machine. The drone suddenly lost its signal.

There are already dozens of reports of drones falling into the sea. However, it turns out that the problem is not new - two years ago, experienced drone operator and photojournalist Hristo Rusev was on the verge of a serious accident with his drone, precisely in this area.



“The machine lost range and went in a completely unknown direction at full speed. I tried to control it, and I succeeded several times. "In the end, we managed to land it safely," he says.

Experts are discussing various possible causes of the interference on the Internet. Rusev believes that one of the reasons may be the military operations in the Black Sea, which somehow muffle the drones.



And while the causes of the problems are being clarified, Rusev advises - to avoid flying over the sea and at a height of more than 20 meters. Alexander Georgiev adds that there should always be visual contact with the drone, to fly over permitted areas.