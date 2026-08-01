Golemo Selo protests against Bobov Dol TPP

Residents of Golemo Selo and the region protested against the intention of Bobov Dol TPP to increase waste incineration. They insisted that the institutions not allow the plant to expand its activities.

The dissatisfaction was provoked by an investment proposal submitted to the Ministry of Environment and Water, according to which the amount of non-hazardous waste used as fuel could increase more than fivefold. From about 35 thousand to nearly 185 thousand tons per year. The use of biomass is also planned.

The protesters said the area has been suffering from air quality problems for years and fear that the increase in waste incineration will increase pollution.