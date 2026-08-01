Weather today, forecast for Sunday, August 2: Sunny and hot up to 37°

Sunny and hot weather throughout the country, perfect conditions for beaching on the Black Sea coast

On Sunday, August 2, 2026, the weather in Bulgaria will be mostly sunny, and in the afternoon hours - hot, with maximum temperatures between 32° and 37° (source: bta.bg/bg/news/bulgaria/1177779-prognoza-za-vremeto). According to current weather forecasters' data, as of 1:20 p.m. on August 1, thermometers in Sofia will reach around 32°, and the atmosphere will remain stable with high atmospheric pressure.

Forecast by region for August 2, 2026.

Black Sea Coast : Extremely suitable weather for a beach with one hundred percent sun (source: bg.climate-data.org). The maximum air temperatures will be between 28°C and 30°C, and the sea water will be at a pleasant temperature of 24°C-25°C (source: bta.bg/bg/news/bulgaria/1177779-prognoza-za-vremeto). The sea waves will be weak - about 2-3 points.

: Extremely suitable weather for a beach with one hundred percent sun (source: bg.climate-data.org). The maximum air temperatures will be between 28°C and 30°C, and the sea water will be at a pleasant temperature of 24°C-25°C (source: bta.bg/bg/news/bulgaria/1177779-prognoza-za-vremeto). The sea waves will be weak - about 2-3 points. The Mountains : Ideal conditions for tourism with sunny and clear weather throughout the day (source: weather.bg). Moderate to strong winds from the east-northeast are expected. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 27°C, and at 2000 meters - around 19°C (source: bta.bg/bg/news/bulgaria/1177779-prognoza-za-vremeto).

: Ideal conditions for tourism with sunny and clear weather throughout the day (source: weather.bg). Moderate to strong winds from the east-northeast are expected. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 27°C, and at 2000 meters - around 19°C (source: bta.bg/bg/news/bulgaria/1177779-prognoza-za-vremeto). Wind and precipitation: There will be no precipitation in most of the country (source: nova.bg). It will blow weakly, and in the eastern regions - to moderate wind from the east-northeast (source: bta.bg/bg/news/bulgaria/1177779-prognoza-za-vremeto).

Trend: African heat is coming

Forecasters warn that this is just the beginning of a more serious drought. In the coming days of the week, temperatures will continue to rise, with an invasion of hot air from North Africa expected after August 4-5 (source: nova.bg). This will raise the maximum thermometer values to 40 degrees. For this reason, the risk of forest fires throughout the country remains extremely high.