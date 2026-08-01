Motorcyclist dies in Shipka Pass

A motorcyclist died after crashing himself on the I-5 main road – the northern side of the Shipka Pass, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Gabrovo announced.

The accident was reported at around 10 a.m. via the single European emergency number 112. A police team was immediately dispatched to the scene, who identified the driver – a 61-year-old man from the village of Shumata.

The man was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

According to initial information, he crashed himself after hitting a roadside guardrail.

The causes of the traffic accident are under investigation.