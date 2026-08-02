Ivaylo Mirchev: The budget is criminally weak, there will be new protests

„The budget is criminally weak, but the step is not a referral to the Constitutional Court. If they continue in this spirit, the only thing that can be expected in the fall is new protests. We are working on this issue“, said in „This Sunday“ Ivaylo Mirchev, co-chairman of „Yes, Bulgaria“.

„Nearly 100 days of government, it turned out that „Progressive Bulgaria“ are not ready, they do not know how and that they cannot“, he said.

American planes in Bezmer: Is there a risk?

„There is no direct military danger to the population of Bezmer, but various hybrid attacks are always possible. I do not think that the fears of the people there are correct in this case“, Mirchev believes.

„The question is how the Bulgarian government made this decision and how it takes care of the security of Bulgarian citizens“, he added.

According to him, the services can do much more than what has been shown to us.

Mirchev said that he has reasonable doubts that in „Lukoil“ Russian oil is being processed.

„There are doubts that oil is being transshipped in the open sea, which is Russian with Kazakh certificates. There is a suspicion of smuggled oil. And all this goes to the „Lukoil“ refinery, said Ivaylo Mirchev.

„The minister must answer these questions. It will be interesting to see what the US and the UK know. If the permit for these tankers in Bezmer is a function, for one reason or another, of the fact that they caught us like little children processing Russian oil, that will not be good“, explained the co-chairman of „Yes, Bulgaria“.

„The fact that nationalist parties are scaring about a missile being launched from Iran that will fall in Bulgaria is absolutely frivolous. There is no direct military threat. The big challenge is hybrid attacks and the Bulgarian services must be activated“, said Ivaylo Mirchev.

Presidential elections in the fall

„I believe that there should be a presidential candidate who will stand up to the Bulgarian citizens, who will be calm – most likely nominated by an initiative committee. In this person, Bulgarians should see the opposite of what President Yotova is today“, believes Mirchev.

„The moment Rumen Radev won the elections, Iliyana Yotova became the person to whom the documents are given and she simply stamps. Bulgarian citizens must answer the question of what kind of president they want. "Continuation of Rumen Radev's mandate and his third mandate or a president who can be a figure who can oppose the sole power in our country," is the opinion of the co-chairman of "Yes, Bulgaria."

He was categorical that there can be no common right-wing candidate for president between "Democratic Bulgaria" and GERB.