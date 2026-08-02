8 days without hot water in a large part of the capital

From Monday, August 3, until August 10, inclusive, heat supply to all subscribers supplied by the “Sofia” TPP will be suspended. The reason is the annual scheduled repair of the thermal power plant and the heat transfer network, informs „Toplofikatsiya”.

They add that the activities are part of the program for the prevention of the main facilities and are aimed at maintaining and increasing the security and efficiency of the heat supply.

The company indicates that the repair is necessary to guarantee a more reliable and safe service and to limit the risk of accidents during the upcoming heating season.

The shutdown will affect subscribers in a large part of the central and northern regions of the capital, as well as in the neighborhoods „Nadezhda“, „Tolstoy“, „Svoboda“, „Iliyantsi“, „Sveta Troitsa“, „Fondovi dhilatsi“, „Ilinden“, „Banishora“, „Lozenets“ and zones B-5, B-5-3, B-18 and B-19.

More parts of the area between „Istoriya Slavyanobulgarska“ Blvd., „Zavodska“ Blvd., „Industrialna“ Blvd., „Danail Nikolaev“ Blvd., „Madrid“ Blvd., „Evlogi i Hristo Georgievi“ Blvd., „Patriarh Evtimiy“ Blvd., „Gen. Totleben“ Blvd., „Konstantin Velichkov“ Blvd., „Alexander Stamboliyski“ Blvd., „Todor Aleksandrov“ and Blvd. „Iliyantsi“.

Also affected will be the residential area „Nadezhda“ – first, second and part of the fourth part, from block 401 to block 422 inclusive, residential area „Tolstoy“, residential area „Svoboda“ – blocks 41 and 42, residential area „Iliyantsi“, NPZ „Voenna rampa“, as well as the area of residential area „Lozenets“, bounded by Blvd. „Evlogi i Hristo Georgievi“, Blvd. „Cherni vrah“, Blvd. „Hristo Smirnenski“ and “Dragan Tsankov“ blvd.

The heating supply is expected to be restored after the completion of the planned repair works on August 11.