Prosecutors in Bulgaria unite in a new organization to change the status quo

Disagreeing with the existing situation, a group of prosecutors in Bulgaria united to create a new organization. This became known from a message published on the website of the newly created structure.

The Independent Association of Bulgarian Prosecutors (IAB) was founded after the Declaration for free, fair and transparent election of members of the Supreme Judicial Council from the professional quota in June 2026. The declaration was supported by over 120 prosecutors and investigators from all over the country.

"On 01.08.2026, the IABP was established in Sofia - the first new national professional organization of prosecutors in Bulgaria in nearly three decades. It comes at a time when the professional community is looking for new forms of independent representation and active participation in the development of the judiciary," the founders share.

The mission of the NSBP is to affirm the independence, professionalism and dignity of the prosecutorial profession, contributing to the affirmation of the rule of law, the independent judiciary, the fair administration of justice and public trust in them.

The organization was created by active prosecutors from different levels of the prosecutor's office in Sofia, Plovdiv, Burgas, Stara Zagora, Kyustendil, Pleven, Pernik, Gabrovo, Vidin. The first governing bodies include nine prosecutors from different generations, judicial districts and professional biographies, whose total professional experience covers more than two decades of development of the prosecutor's office. The First Steps of the NSBP One of the first topics that the new organization deals with is related to the upcoming election of members of the Supreme Judicial Council.

In this regard, the signatories of the declaration asked the SJC whether the rules it adopted were sufficient for a free and fair election. The NSBP is also committed to the transparency of management and internal accountability mechanisms. The organization also includes investigators and is in the process of registration. After its registration, local sections will be established.