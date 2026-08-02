ME: Kozloduy NPP continues to operate with load according to the electricity production schedule

As of 5 p.m. on 02.08.2026, the two units of the „Kozloduy“ NPP continue to operate with load according to the electricity production schedule at the record low levels of the Danube River, which have already led to the shutdown of the Hungarian „Paks“ NPP and problems at plants in other countries.

At the moment, if the average values of the decrease in the level of the Danube River from the past week are maintained, no actions are expected to be taken to significantly reduce the production capacity of the „Kozloduy“ NPP over the next three weeks at least.

The Ministry of Energy has taken and continues to take the necessary actions, both to promptly inform the Bulgarian institutions and to ensure assistance at the international level in the context of the agreements for the management and use of the waters of the Danube River. Contact has been established and is being maintained at the highest level with the authorities in Serbia and Romania.

The Ministry of Energy is in constant coordination with the Kozloduy NPP, the National Electricity Company and the Electricity System Operator in order to guarantee the security and smooth functioning of the electricity system.