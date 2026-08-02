I do not accept the dual foreign policy of Prime Minister Rumen Radev. This was stated to the Bulgarian National Radio by Gen. Dimitar Shivikov commented:

"It is not normal, after you claim and your biography is that of an officer who should have a high threshold of self-respect, honor, dignity, know how to bear responsibility with all your weight, to have one statement in front of the Bulgarian public, which is misled by what you said, and another, exactly 180 degrees changed position, to take in front of your partners when you fly out of Bulgaria".

He recalled that during the election campaign Radev had defined the American tanker planes, which were then at the airport in Sofia, as a great danger, carrying a huge risk for national security and for the capital:

"Suddenly now it turns out that there is no danger at the "Bezmer" airbase and these planes belong there. There was a negligible risk. This was what the Minister of Defense said. Does it mean that the lives of the residents of the capital are more valuable, and the residents of Yambol and Bezmer - dogs ate them?

According to him, the "Bezmer" base is a legitimate target for Iran:

"Whether it will happen - that's another question, but the greater risk and the greater threat is from so-called hybrid actions. Hopefully the services will monitor and take preventive actions".

The barracks must return in some form, Shivikov believes:

"It is extremely urgent and there is such a need - for Bulgarian youth to undergo military training and education. There are specialists who can estimate how long - for 3 or 5 months, but there is a glaring need. The military infrastructure where young people can undergo training for such a short period has not been completely destroyed.