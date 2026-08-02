Dangerous bacteria in the Black Sea

Climate change and the increase in sea water temperature in recent years have affected the marine ecosystem and created conditions for the development of various microorganisms and bacteria. Among them is Vibrio vulnificus - a well-known bacterium to specialists that can cause severe infections under certain circumstances, reports NOVA NEWS.

The bacterium is not new to microbiologists in the countries around the Black Sea and the Mediterranean. It is a natural inhabitant of coastal waters and is most often found in areas where salt and fresh water mix. “It prefers water that is not so salty, and mainly habitats where there is a border between salt and fresh water, which there are many in our region. For this reason, it has been detected in clinical samples for the third or fourth time,” explained the head of the microbiology laboratory at the Burgas University Hospital, Dr. Kalina Tsankova.

Specialists specify that Vibrio vulnificus cannot penetrate healthy skin. The danger comes when the bacterium gets into an open wound or other skin lesion.

In 2024 and 2025, the bacterium caused severe infections in several people in the Burgas region, three of whom died. However, at the Burgas University Hospital, doctors managed to save a woman admitted with the aggressive infection. “The woman we managed to save was at risk for a limb. The following year, we had a case of a woman who developed sepsis and we were unable to save her. It came on the third day of infection, which is almost incompatible with life”, said Dr. Tsankova.

Due to its severe action, the bacterium is often called “man-eater”. The name comes from its ability to quickly damage tissues when it enters the body through a wound.

These can even be minor injuries such as scratches, cuts, fresh tattoos or wounds after cosmetic procedures such as manicures and pedicures. “When it enters a skin lesion, usually on a lower limb, and the patient has concomitant diseases – for example, impaired blood circulation, diabetes or other problems related to blood flow, the bacterium finds a good environment for development”, explained Dr. Tsankova.

According to her, the infection can develop extremely quickly. “Very rapid necrotic tissue decay begins. That is why it is called “man-eater”. Within hours, a severe necrotic process can develop, which literally destroys soft tissues”, the specialist added.

There are no registered cases of people infected with Vibrio vulnificus in the Varna region. However, the health authorities in Burgas call for increased attention, good hygiene and compliance with safety measures when entering the water. “This is a microorganism that normally lives in these waters. When entering with a wound or a fresh tattoo, conditions can be created for the penetration of various microorganisms and cause inflammation, and sometimes more serious complications”, said the deputy director of the RHI - Burgas, Dr. Mariyana Kofinova.