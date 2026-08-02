Six bronze medals for the best Bulgarian students in linguistics at the 2026 International Olympiad in Bucharest

Our best linguistics students won 6 bronze medals, a certificate of honor and a team certificate at the 23rd edition of the International Olympiad in Linguistics (IOL), which was held in Bucharest, Romania, the Association of Olympic Teams in Natural Sciences reports.

The Olympiad was held from July 26 to August 2 and brings together the best linguist students from all over the world.



Bronze medals were won by Radoslav Stefanov (10th grade, SMG, Sofia), Mihail Boshov (12th grade, SMG, Sofia), Siyana Pavlova (12th grade, PCMG, Sofia), Petar Velev (11th grade, PMG „Acad. Boyan Petkanchin“, Haskovo), Kalina Ivanova (12th grade, NPMG „Acad. L. Chakalov“, Sofia) and Georgi Iliev (12th grade, PPMG „Acad. Nikola Obreshkov“, Burgas). Venelin Tsenkov (12th grade, SMG, Sofia) was awarded an honorary diploma.



The leaders of the national team are Mikhail Paskov and Rami Henawi.



The International Linguistics Olympiad is one of the most prestigious international competitions for students in linguistics. It has been held annually since 2003, and the participants in the Bulgarian national team are selected from among the best performing students in the national competitions and linguistics olympiads.