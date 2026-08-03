Protest by relatives of a 22-year-old woman who died on the road in Vidin after a collision with a truck. The incident occurred last week. Just days later, the young woman was supposed to get married, and her relatives sent her on her last journey in her wedding dress.

According to the truck driver, the accident occurred after a tire burst.

The relatives of the deceased Diana fear that the man, who is at large, may go into hiding.

„We only know that he is from Archar. "No one is giving us any information," said Petar Borisov, father of the deceased Diana.

A 34-year-old woman and an 11-year-old child were also traveling in the car. Both were injured. The child suffered a concussion and was admitted to the Vidin hospital. The 34-year-old woman, however, was transported by helicopter to Sofia the next day.

"Her condition is quite bad," said a relative of the victim.

People are urging the institutions to act quickly.