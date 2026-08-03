The new children's hospital “St. Anastasia“ in Burgas is starting a series of free preventive examinations for children, bTV reported.

The initiative will enable parents to seek a consultation with the specialists of the new medical facility and receive an early assessment of their children's health.

The examinations are the first activity with which the hospital opens its doors to young patients.

The schedule, the specialists with whom the consultations will be held, and the method of registration will be announced later.

The goal is to reach as many families as possible who want their children examined.