The Ministry of Interior has announced a public procurement for over 182 thousand euros for equipment for detecting crimes related to motor vehicles

A public procurement for the purchase of software and hardware for detecting and investigating crimes related to motor vehicles (MPV) has been published by the Ministry of Interior (MIA) in the Public Procurement Register, BTA reports. The estimated value of the procurement (excluding VAT) is 182,184.41 euros. The financing is from Bulgaria's program under the “Internal Security“ fund for the period 2021-2027.

The order provides for the purchase of 28 devices for checking the identification numbers of motor vehicles (VIN number). Seven sets for scanning various vehicle modules should also be purchased. Under these two slots of the public order, the contractor should train Ministry of Interior employees to handle the equipment.

The public order also announced the purchase of five hardware kits for extracting infotainment (information and entertainment) systems from vehicles. The purchase of six software for investigating vehicle crimes and training department employees to use it has also been added.

The deadline for implementation for the first two items is 60 days from receiving an assignment letter from the contracting authority, and for the second two - 90 days. The term of the public order is until September 2.