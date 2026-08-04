100 construction permits have been issued by the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works in the last 90 days

One hundred construction permits have been signed by the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works, arch. Ivan Shishkov, since his inauguration on May 8 until today.

Since the beginning of the year, the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works (MRDPW) has issued a total of 179 construction permits for national sites in accordance with the requirements of the Spatial Planning Act. In the first 4 months, there were 79. The permits issued are for high-speed internet projects throughout the country under the National Recovery and Sustainability Plan, modernization of the Sofia-Plovdiv railway line, strengthening of landslides on road III-551 Debelets – Elena, Mezdra-Botevgrad, major repairs of road III-906 „I-9 /Staro Oryahovo-Obzor/ – Gyulyovtsa“ („Dyulenski prohod-Kableshkovo), reconstruction of a gas transmission pipeline to Greece, reconstruction of the „Kapitan Andreevo“ border checkpoint, etc.

Since the beginning of the mandate, Arch. Shishkov has issued 4 orders for the development of development plans. 3 orders for the approval of development plans have also been issued.

Minister Shishkov has also signed 171 certificates of professional managers-traders for carrying out activities in the management of condominiums. This is 3 times more than the certificates issued since the establishment of the Register of Professional Managers-Traders under Art. 47b of the Condominium Management Act (ZUES). Currently, a total of 224 traders are registered in it, and from its establishment on March 23 to May 7, 53 legal entities have been registered in it. The register is maintained by the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works in accordance with the requirements of the Law on the Establishment of Public Works and is available on the ministry's website in the "Registers" section. In it, citizens can freely and free of charge check whether a legal entity is duly registered and has the right to carry out the activities of a professional house manager. Data on the name and legal form of the organization, unique identification code, registered office and correspondence address, manager and beneficial owner, number and term of the issued certificate for carrying out the activity are published.