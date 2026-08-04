Rumen Radev congratulates the Ministry of Interior: The fight against drugs is a priority

“I congratulate the Ministry of Interior for the discovery of the fentanyl production laboratory in Bulgaria“, wrote Prime Minister Rumen Radev on Facebook.

“The use of this drug leads to high mortality and is extremely dangerous for society and especially for our young people“, he wrote.

“The fight against the production and distribution of drugs will continue to be among the government's priorities“, said Rumen Radev.

The General Directorate of Drug Control smashed a fentanyl production laboratory. According to initial reports, the lab supplied the entire country with the dangerous drug, producing between 6 and 10 kilograms per day.

The lab is extremely high-tech, and the operation is carried out under serious security measures due to the danger of the fumes.

Three people have been detained. More arrests and charges are pending.