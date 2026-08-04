Mirchev announced: There will be no joint party candidacy for president with GERB

There will be no joint party candidacy for president with GERB. We have never discussed a party candidacy, said the co-chair of "Yes, Bulgaria" Ivaylo Mirchev at a briefing at the party headquarters, BTA reports.

According to him, the future presidential candidate must unite a very broad part of Bulgarian society, which is currently strongly divided. For this reason, according to Mirchev, a party candidacy is not an option at all and that is why they are pessimistic that together with GERB they can have a joint party pair for president and vice president.

„Democratic Bulgaria“ (DB) with “We continue the change“ (PP) we are on the same page, Mirchev answered when asked if he and his former coalition partner will have a common presidential nomination. DB, PP and the Forum for Democratic Action are looking in the same direction for the presidential elections, he emphasized. We are actively working on this process and there are now organizational meetings. I hope there will be news soon, added the co-chair of “Yes, Bulgaria“.

The future candidate will announce himself when he decides, Mirchev answered when asked if this will be Andrey Gyurov.

“I do not see the inclusion of “Turkish Petroleum“ in the exploration for gas and oil in the Black Sea being tied to the freezing of the contract with “Botaş“, he answered when asked. This is a process that has been moving long before Radev's government came to power“, he noted.