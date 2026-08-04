Asim Ademov: Only a common candidate on the right can stop Radev from getting everything on a plate. And this is Petar Stoyanov

Daniel Valchev turned to the sovereign and told him that he would not run for president. Which is good in this case, at least it relieved me. This was written on social networks by former GERB MEP Asim Ademov, quoted by "Focus". He announced his nomination for right-wing presidential candidate:

"It is clear to all right-thinking people that only a common candidate on the right space can stop Rumen Radev from getting everything on a plate. He has received and will receive more, but at least let's not give him the presidency. In my opinion, there is only one person who can unite the right-wing and semi-right parties, only he can unite GERB, SDS, Blue Bulgaria, DB and all non-partisan democrats who hold our European path of development dear, who do not want power in Bulgaria to be given into the hands of a single person, a distributor of Russian interests in our country. And this person is Petar Stoyanov!", he wrote.

Ademov described Stoyanov as "a prominent patriot, European, democrat, recognizable in the country and the world".

"Of course, this is my opinion, I have no idea if he would agree, but it is worth trying to convince him. I would vote for him with a paper ballot, with a machine, and without a day to think about it,", he concluded.