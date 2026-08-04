Pulev: Ministry of Economy, Investment and Industry is preparing a new PPP Law that will mobilize private capital in strategic infrastructure

Among our main priorities are more effective management of European funds, reducing the administrative burden, increasing the competitiveness of small and medium-sized enterprises and accelerating industrialization. The government already has the necessary tools to upgrade policies to support regions and business. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Investments and Industry Alexander Pulev in Ruse during meetings with the regional governor Dr. Lyubomir Vladimirov, the mayor of the city Pencho Milkov and business representatives.

„We have made commitments to citizens and business to provide tools for growth. Our task is for them to work really for the regions and for the companies that have the initiative, potential and the necessary level of preparation“, emphasized Pulev.

As a key priority, Pulev indicated the development of industrial zones and the necessary infrastructure to attract new investors. He announced that the Ministry of Economy, Investments and Industry has already held a series of meetings with operators of industrial zones from across the country.

“The idea is to reach specific projects through active dialogue with business, operators of industrial zones and local authorities, which will be supported within the next budget“, emphasized the minister.

Pulev pointed out that it is precisely investments in the infrastructure of industrial zones that can become a catalyst for the economic growth of the regions. The Deputy Prime Minister highlighted the strategic importance of Ruse as an industrial and logistics center and defined transport connectivity as a key condition for the development of the region.

„Without transport connectivity, there is no access to the regions. Ruse has enormous potential and we must use its strategic location, including connections to the port infrastructure and rail transport“, said Pulev.

During the meetings, he also emphasized the development of the intermodal terminal in Ruse as an important part of the region's transport connectivity.

The possibilities for expanding and developing the Free Zone - Ruse were also discussed, as well as the necessary investments in infrastructure that can increase the attractiveness of the region for industrial and logistics investors.

Pulev also emphasized the need to search for new models for financing infrastructure projects given the limitations of public finances. He announced that the Ministry of Economy, Investments and Industry is preparing a completely new draft of the Law on Public-Private Partnerships, developed using European practices.

The Deputy Prime Minister noted that the new framework for public-private partnerships can significantly change the prospects for the Bulgarian economy by mobilizing private capital for strategic infrastructure projects. He announced that the project is about to be presented for discussion with stakeholders before its official submission to the National Assembly.

The Minister of Economy also visited the LVZ Industrial Park /Locomotive and Wagon Plant/, financed with over 13 million euros under the National Investment and Development Plan, as well as the Ruse Free Zone, operated by the National Company for Industrial Zones under the Ministry of Industry and Investment. With the investor companies, he discussed the prospects for the development of the region, the infrastructure challenges, the necessary legislative changes and measures to encourage investment.