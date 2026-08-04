Parvan Simeonov: Gyurov is delaying because they are tinkering with things. Yotova announced herself because she is an obvious candidate

It seems that there is some kind of terrible shake-up in the image of the government. This was stated to the Bulgarian National Radio by Parvan Simeonov, a sociological agency "Myara".

"We are at a historically new moment. The only meaningful analysis is to step back, stop looking at the details and see what new is happening. I am afraid that we are slightly abstinent from the previous political language, which was very turbulent and reactive. Now we need new tools. A new political style is coming.

It seems to me that this will be a style that sometimes goes against public opinion. A style that tries to be more boring, if you will, in order to try to be more institutional. It does not seek quick results, but has long-term goals.

The big picture was fixed by the index of public tension. This index is quarterly, in order to capture the big pictures. In this quarter, it noticeably fell against the background of what the elections were in.

Communication is not their best side, Simeonov noted, however, in the program "12+3".

"We need to see if it is a mistake of growth or a characteristic of their centrist positioning.".

He noted that Sarafov is no longer the chief prosecutor, Peevski scares almost no one, and Borisov is in the difficult situation of seeking a political continuation.

"This was done by the will of the people. The MRF remained in a situation where it is uncertain whether it will even be in parliament tomorrow. This will most likely continue. Minister Demerdzhiev caused very serious damage to the previous style of governance. He has packaged Peevski and Borisov again".

Simeonov commented on his expectations from the election of a new Supreme Judicial Council and a new Prosecutor General.

"I don't believe much in these general changes. I don't believe that they are very possible. I believe in smooth movements. Are there even people who are selflessly interested in politics and the judiciary?

A serious test for the government will be whether the initial idea of working together with the democratic community, which has specialization in this area and expertise, will still remain.

And this question rests on the larger one about what the new political division in the country is. The other is what the liberal side will try to do, will it try to raise protests in the fall. Blue Sofia can always mobilize. But right now Radev is rather consuming part of the bonus he received in the elections.

If such protests start, the first problem is that they will look very pre-election. The second problem is that the ground is not ready.

Radev is in the difficult situation of a centrist, but if protests appear on his front, they can strengthen him".

However, the biggest winner from such popular discontent will be Borisov, believes Parvanov, who even made an analogy with the protests against Oresharski.

Yotova is a chance for Radev's government to re-legitimize itself, the sociologist believes.

"Gyurov is delaying because they are finishing things off. Yotova announced herself because she is an obvious candidate. The democratic community will try to create suspense. They are good at this".

The real test for this administration will be in the winter, when it will have to present a real reformist budget, believes Parvanov.

"Bulgaria has always had a dual foreign policy, but the West itself is currently dual. No rabbit will jump out of this bush".