Alexander Pulev is studying the economic potential of the Vidin region

The 2027 budget will include all necessary instruments to stimulate the development of the regions, with a clear financial justification and specific forms of support. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Investments and Industry Alexander Pulev during a visit to Vidin.

According to him, the budget for next year will reflect the policies and commitments of the government to business and citizens, with the goal of creating real conditions for industrialization and attracting investments in the various regions of the country.

In Vidin, Pulev held meetings with the regional governor Ognyan Asenov and the mayor of the city, Dr. Tsvetan Tsenkov, at which the opportunities for industrial development of the region, improving the infrastructure and attracting new investors were discussed, news.bg listed.

"Vidin is among the regions with a very serious, but still underestimated potential for industrial cooperation and foreign investments," said the Deputy Prime Minister. He emphasized that the strategic location of the city must be turned into a real economic advantage, and transport connectivity is one of the main conditions for the development of Northwestern Bulgaria.

"Now is not the time for promises, now is the time for work and I am here with the team to identify all possible needs for support in terms of transport connectivity, energy security and investments in infrastructure of the highest level", Pulev pointed out.

According to him, industrial zones are a key tool for attracting investments and creating new jobs. He also highlighted the importance of the Danube River for the development of intermodal transport and port infrastructure.

During his visit, the Deputy Prime Minister also presented the ministry's work on drafting an entirely new Public-Private Partnerships Act. According to him, through a transparent and effective mechanism, private capital will be attracted for the implementation of strategic infrastructure projects.

"Given the suboptimal state of public finances, this legislative instrument will be critical for the modernization of the country's infrastructure and will allow us to mobilize private capital in a transparent manner," Pulev said.

He emphasized that the government's efforts are aimed at implementing reforms that will lead to better infrastructure, a stronger industrial base, more investments and the creation of new jobs in the regions.